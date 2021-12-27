Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: No Surprise Thieves Are Stealing COVID Funds

It shouldn't come as a surprise that there have been cases of fraud in connection with the CARES Act funding that went out last year, considering that such things happen when "big government gives up big money that belongs to taxpayers," Rep. Andy Biggs said on Newsmax Monday.

"There was a ton of money going out," the Arizona Republican told Newsmax's "National Report." "There was very little accountability. You had people who needed that money and wanted to get the money, who have still never gotten the money. Even today, I get people calling my office, asking for help in getting some of that money. It just never happened."

The U.S. Secret Service last week reported that almost $100 billion has been stolen from COVID-19 relief programs that were set up to help people and businesses during the pandemic. This doesn't count the number of COVID-19 fraud cases that have been prosecuted by the Justice Department.

"It's good to see that the DOJ is investigating some of this fraud," said Biggs. "To throw $2 trillion into the economy, besides causing the inflationary mess that we're in, also is very tempting to a lot of people to try to get that easy money."

Biggs on Monday also slammed Vice President Kamala Harris for her failures to bring results for controlling the border situation, and noted that she's only been to the border once in the past year at a time when "we're talking about a crisis like we have never seen in the history of this country."

The record number of migrants coming into the United States is an "invasion" and a "violation of the Constitution," and nobody knows where some of them are coming from, he added.

"It's a humongous crisis of humanitarian issues, and I just can't believe that this person doesn't get down there and see what's going on," said Biggs.

Further, he said he's been told by internal sources that "we've got something like four times" the highest number of people from the terrorist watch list coming across the border.

"I warned this administration that this failure is something we should be very concerned about because we don't want another massive terrorist type of activity on the United States home soil," said Biggs. "It's dangerous, and it needs to be resolved immediately. The Department of Homeland Security was created after 9/11. You would think that even more implementations of the vetting process would be in place."

