Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Testimony May Show Biden Special Counsel Conflicts

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Az., told Newsmax Monday that scheduled testimony in the House Judiciary Committee this week from Hunter Biden’s appointed Special Counsel David Weiss could show conflicts that impact his investigation and prosecution of President Joe Biden’s son.

"[The Committee is going to] need to start the very beginning of the conflicts that [Weiss] has with the Biden family and investigating Hunter Biden to begin with," Biggs said during "National Report" Monday. "He worked with closely with [the late] Beau Biden who was Joe Biden’s son. He got ‘blue slipped,’ Delaware Senators wanted him. He appears to have some conflicts right from the get-go."

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Delaware U.S. Attorney Weiss, who had been running investigations into the president’s son, Hunter, for several years, to be a special counsel in the case in August.

"Mr. Weiss advised me that in his judgment, his investigation has reached a stage at which he should continue his work as a Special Counsel, and he asked to be so appointed," Garland said upon making the appointment Aug. 11. "Upon considering his request, as well as the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter, I have concluded it is in the public interest to appoint him as Special Counsel."

Garland said that Weiss would still have the complete decision-making power to either charge Hunter Biden criminally or not.

Biggs said Weiss was "slow walking" the investigations prior to his appointment by Garland and allowed several potentially serious charges to expire under the statute of limitations.

"He basically slow walked the investigation, so charges cannot be filed because of statute of limitations issues for some of the most serious crimes, and then the only reason [Weiss] ultimately prosecuted anything is because you had whistleblowers come forward," Biggs said. "So, we have to get to the bottom of that as well."

Biggs said that while it will be Weiss facing questions from the committee, there could be some revelations about Garland’s role in pressuring investigators and the agencies involved in the Biden probes.

"On the one hand, will be asking Weiss questions about his performance," he said. "But you also need to find out what was going on with Merrick Garland as well. And I think if Weiss is truthful, which he should be, if he is truthful, you're going to find out some things about Merrick Garland as well."

