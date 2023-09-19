Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Testimony 'My Goal'

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Tuesday that his "goal" is to have Hunter Biden testify before Congress regarding accusations that the first son's family members enriched themselves while President Joe Biden was vice president.

"My goal is that we need to get Hunter Biden actually to come in and testify," Biggs, a member both the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees, said on "Newsline."

"Now he might take the fifth everywhere you go, but let's have him come in. He benefited, and the whole family benefited, from the quid pro quos and these bribery schemes going on in the Biden family."

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announced last week that the House would open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden and his family relating to recent congressional testimony detailing influence peddling and possible bribes from foreign entities while Biden was vice president under former President Barack Obama.

"I think you're going to see a broadening of the of the investigation, and that's why you go to an inquiry," Biggs said. "We have more power and authority.

"We're not limited by legislative purposes because we're actually investigating whether high crimes misdemeanors occurred in this particular case. You're looking at, Did Joe Biden abuse his office when he was vice president?"

Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told CBS News on Tuesday that the panel is scheduling its first impeachment inquiry hearing for next week, and will issue subpoenas for bank records from two members of the Biden family.

"Everyone in America knows why we need those bank records, and they can either provide them or we'll see them in court," Comer told reporters on Capitol Hill.

A spokesperson for the committee told CBS that the hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28 and will concentrate on the "constitutional and legal questions surrounding the president's involvement in corruption and abuse of public office."

Biggs said the inquiry will give House GOP Oversight Committee members greater access to subpoenas for witnesses and documents than they have now, including calling in Hunter Biden.

In addition to Hunter, President Biden’s brother James could be called to testify, the report said.

Legal experts also are expected to testify about the possible criminal activity indicated in the evidence the committee has collected.

