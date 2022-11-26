Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Biden's Thanksgiving Gun Grab Vow 'Tyrannical'

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax Saturday that President Joe Biden's Thanksgiving Day vow to ban assault weapons was "tyrannical."

"How do you turn Thanksgiving holiday into an attack on the Second Amendment? Well, this ... administration can do that at any time. This is one of the big goals," Biggs said during "Wake Up America" Saturday. "I was pretty upset that they would trying to distract from this this very special day to do an attack on our rights, but that's par for the course for the Biden administration."

Biden was visiting the Nantucket Fire Department in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day when a reporter asked him about the shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart that killed seven employees, including the shooter, who died from a self-inflicted wound.

"I'm sick and tired of these shootings," Biden said. "We should have much stricter gun laws."

He further said that he was going to try and pass a ban on "assault weapons" during the lame-duck session of Congress.

"The idea we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick. It's just sick," Biden said. "It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None. Not a single, solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers. Im going to try to get rid of assault weapons."

Biggs said that law-abiding citizens having guns saves more lives that would be taken by criminals, pointing to a story about a Chicago woman who was able to fend off four men trying to steal her car at gunpoint by using her concealed-carry handgun.

"The point is she saved her life, possibly the lives of others because she had a gun," Biggs said. "People have to admit that you are able to save your lives when you are armed yourselves, and so, that's really important."

Biggs said that Biden does not understand what having a semi-automatic gun means, and that they make up around 50% of the weapons in America.

"This notion that we're going to go ahead and take away what we believe to be a God-given, inherent, right in this constitutional republic because Joe Biden doesn't know the difference between an automatic weapon, a semi-automatic, what he likes to call ... 'assault weapons,' that's just absolutely tyrannical in its way," Biggs said. "I think coming down to the U.S. Supreme Court, at least with this current makeup — Justice Clarence Thomas did say that this applies to weapons that were not in production at the time of the writing of the Second Amendment, just like social media is not in the First Amendment; however, is still protected."

