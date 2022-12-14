Rep. Steube to Newsmax: My Sec. 230 Bill Would Go After Big Tech Censorship

Florida Rep. Greg Steube touted on Newsmax that his bill to reform Sec. 230 would bring action against Big Tech companies censoring stories while requiring them to adhere to a "First Amendment standard" regarding content moderation practices.

Speaking with "American Agenda," Steube discusses his new bill, the "Curbing Abuse and Saving Expression In Technology Act," or CASE-IT Act.

The congressman explains that "long ago," in 1996, "Congress gave these big social media platforms liability protection and prohibited lawsuits against them if they violated your First Amendment rights. And that was a poor decision at the time."

The argument from the tech companies standpoint was, "we'll be sued out of existence; we won't be able to get off the ground."

But now Steube adds, "those companies know they can do anything they want to do; just look at the Twitter dumps we're getting from Elon Musk right now, censoring conservatives doing all these types of things that we've known all along, just didn't have the proof."

Under Steube's bill, the congressman maintains that it would only go after Big Tech companies that censor speech, such as the Hunter Biden laptop story, but refrain from going after smaller social media companies like Parler.

In the wake of journalist Matt Taibbi publishing his first thread of the dubbed "Twitter Files," on Twitter, the company's new owner, Elon Musk, gave a nearly two-hour interview on the platform's Twitter Spaces, expressing his desired direction of the company.

Roughly 15 minutes into the interview, Musk pointed out that it was problematic for a small niche group of San Francisco tech workers to impose their moral framework on the globe.

"Now there's obviously a challenge that Twitter's had over time," Musk says, "and I generally think this is an issue with social media, which is that it is- you know, these are digital technologies that require a lot of software to be written, and [they] sort of come out of Silicon Valley, almost all of them come out of Silicon Valley with- except for- Snap which is in L.A ... but effectively [these] are an export of the moral framework of San Francisco to Earth. This is kind of a big deal and problematic."

