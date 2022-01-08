Rep. Lauren Boebert to Newsmax: Fact Checkers Are 'Left's Thought Police'

Democrats have managed to corner the market on Big Tech, speech, and thought, but it has become apparent to many more now and Republicans are going to expose it if they retake Congress in 2022, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on Newsmax.

Democrats and the government are colluding with Big Tech," Boebert told "Saturday Report." "They are running the show for them. And remember when Jen Psaki said that the White House is working with Facebook to censor misinformation, and we're hearing that that's all opinion based."

Boebert was referring to Facebook being forced to admit in court that "fact-checkers" are opinions.

"Americans want the truth," Boebert told host Carl Higbie. "They need the truth. They deserve it. And one of the things that I'm looking forward to is when Republicans take back the majority is true investigations to get to the bottom of all of this and reveal that to the American people."

Ultimately Democrats should be concerned about Big Tech's taking sides, because they might eventually wind up on the other side of things, Boebert noted, lamenting, "Democrats are OK with a sitting president of the United States being censored – a duly elected sitting member of Congress being censored," pointing to former President Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

"It doesn't matter what side of the aisle you affiliate yourself with, you are affected by Big Tech censorship," she said. "We're living in a dystopian nightmare where unelected Big Tech companies serve as the ultimate arbiters of truth. So-called independent fact checkers are the left's thought police and they come after any conservatives who dared to question their narrative."

Boebert added the assault on facts has been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, saying, "we didn't have fact checkers until the truth started coming out."

"We were looking at these numbers at the very beginning, saying this is going to get very ugly if we don't start speaking the truth now and getting a hold of these unelected bureaucrats who are controlling our lives, ruining our businesses."

The first year of President Joe Biden's administration has been enlightening to the American people, Boebert concluded.

"Remember this is one-party rule for one year – if there is any good thing that came out of the 2020 election, it's the proof that Democrats' policies will fail our country, and we have to get involved to counter them," she said.

