Bill O'Reilly to Newsmax: Biden Doesn't Understand Cause, Effect of Policies

Bill O'Reilly, best-selling author and longtime TV host, says that no one should be surprised by the results of a Joe Biden presidency, given his 50-year political track record as a "sold out" United States senator, the vice president to President Barack Obama, and now commander in chief.

"The Biden administration is the most progressive-left White House in [American] history," O'Reilly told Newsmax on Monday evening, while appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"No [other president] comes close," O'Reilly says. "Not even [President Franklin Delano Roosevelt], who wanted to impose a number of social programs during the Great Depression."

O'Reilly, then added, "Biden basically doesn't know what he's doing. He's doesn't understand cause and effect, and unintended consequences ... and that's why we're in the mess we're in."

During his Newsmax interview, O'Reilly — whose new book, "Killing The Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity" addresses the perils of fame, through the perspectives of John Lennon, Muhammad Ali, and Elvis Presley — cited Biden's struggles with advancing the American economy, keeping gas and groceries down, or stopping the country from hitting 40-year highs with inflation.

And O'Reilly maintains the systemic problems run even deeper than economic shortcomings.

For example, O'Reilly lamented the Democrats' need to eliminate gas-powered cars in California over the next decade, opining the state apparently covets a return to the "covered wagon" days of the mid-1800s.

Also, "if you had an electric car in Florida [for Hurricane Ian], then you wouldn't have an electric car anymore," said O'Reilly, a reference to Ian's Category 4 rating, at the peak of its destructive power two weeks ago.

From a transportation standpoint, O'Reilly also says the news of OPEC+ drastically cutting oil production worldwide represents terrible timing for the Democrats, just 29 days from the upcoming midterm elections.

The expected sharp rise in gasoline prices, O'Reilly reasons, will be just another reminder to American voters of the Biden White House's leadership troubles.

Biden is "so incapacitated" right now as president that "he doesn't understand complicated issues," says O'Reilly.

