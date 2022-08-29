Rep. Comer to Newsmax: GOP to Explore Biden Family's 'Shady' Deals in 2023

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, says that federal law enforcement has demonstrated poor judgment in recent years, in terms of embracing the discredited Steele dossier, turning a blind eye to Hillary Clinton's handling of classified emails, and denying Hunter Biden's ''shady'' international business dealings, along with his now-infamous laptop.

In that vein, Comer told Newsmax on Monday he's ''disappointed'' but ''not surprised'' that the Department of Justice and FBI would execute a search warrant on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida ''with very little reasoning behind the raid.''

''So, what happens in the Biden administration: You get promoted, you get elevated. There are no consequences to making mistakes'' with this White House said on ''Rob Schmitt Tonight.''

When asked about Jeremy Bash — who previously insisted that Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation — reportedly being tapped to lead President Joe Biden's Intelligence Advisory Board, Comer lamented that, under Bash's direction, the intelligence community would likely continue to make mistakes.

At the same time, Comer acknowledged the ''good'' of this situation, from a judiciary standpoint:

Come January, after the Republicans potentially control the House chamber, the Kentucky congressman says the intelligence leaders who claimed Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation in 2020 — including Bash — will have to come forth to a GOP-controlled House committee and formally explain ''exactly why they didn't think this laptop was authentic.''

Comer also predicted that other members of the Biden family — including his two brothers, James and Frank — will come under the Republican microscope next year.

For now, James and Frank Biden are in the background, attention-wise, because Comer said ''they weren't dumb enough, like Hunter, to leave their laptop at a computer repair shop and try to hook the guy that was trying to fix it.''

Comer then had one finishing thought about the Bidens: ''There's a family business here that's been profiting off influence-peddling. ... We believe that Hunter and Hunter's uncles' 'shady' business dealings have compromised this president, and we're seeing that in places like Russia, Ukraine and China.''

