Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Diesel Fuel Shortage Would Lead to 'Stagnant' Economy

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, chalks it up to "utter incompetence" when asked how the Biden administration could allow this nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to decrease by approximately 35% over the last 21 months, coinciding with President Joe Biden taking office.

Back in January 2021, Forbes reports that SPR levels were at roughly 638 million barrels of oil. Fast forward to the present, that number barely clears 400 million barrels — at a time when tensions are running high among world leaders, and Russia and Ukraine have been mired in a war for eight-plus months.

America's diesel fuel supply "hasn't been this low since 2008 ... and now we're going into winter," Fallon told Newsmax Tuesday afternoon, while appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

From Fallon's perspective, without a sufficient supply of diesel fuel, American truck drivers cannot transport products throughout the country, farmers cannot plant crops, and vital construction projects would either be halted or shelved altogether.

Consequently, "the [U.S.] economy would become very stagnant," says Fallon, who oversees Texas' 4th congressional district, covering a large swath of land north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Fallon, who recently introduced legislation to require an act of Congress to remove oil from the strategic reserves supply, says the Biden administration's woes with energy solutions were easy to predict, given how President Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline on Day 1 in the White House.

According to the Institute for Energy Research, that same pipeline had been "completed at the border, the greenhouse gas emissions from the pipeline's operation becoming carbon-free by 2023."

With next week's midterm elections on the horizon, Fallon has also become exasperated by the Democratic Party's lack of accountability, regarding crime spikes in Democrat-controlled major cities, or the "Defund The Police" movement which was widely celebrated by the left back in 2020.

"It is absolutely laughable for Democrats to claim to be strong on crime," said Fallon, after viewing a Newsmax clips montage of Democrat leaders — many of whom remain in political office — publicly supporting violent protests and defunding police initiatives two years ago.

Fallon says that America has incurred a 50% spike in homicides since 2019, with violent crimes rising by 36% during that same span.

Also, Fallon lamented how a number of left-leaning major cities are "on track to replace the historic crime wave from last year."

"I think Democrats deserve a big, fat 'F' [grade] on crime," says Fallon, while also acknowledging a recent poll in which 60% of respondents said the Biden administration hasn't done enough to curb crime in America.

