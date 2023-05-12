Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Biden Put US at Risk Since 2020

President Joe Biden has been putting America at risk since he took office in 2020, and not just at the U.S.-Mexico border, says former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker.

"Really in a lot of areas, you know, if you think about the student loan forgiveness is another example where they were unconstitutionally using power," Whitaker said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Chris Salcedo Show."

And Florida U.S. District Judge Kent Wetherell was justified in forbidding the release of migrants on "parole" without a court date if detention capacity is exceeded, he added.

"This federal judge makes such an important point that I think a lot of people need to understand: There is a legal requirement that folks are detained on our order when they illegally cross, even if they're seeking asylum.

"There needs to be an orderly process that's not happening. We're seeing the images on our screen as we speak and you know, problem is, without the rule of law we really, our country starts to turn into a Banana Republic.

"We need these judges. We need people of good faith and sound mind to actually step up and make sure that the law is enforced. Otherwise, ... the executive fiat is going to become so rampant in our country, especially under Democrats, that we're not going to recognize the constitutional Republic that our Founding Fathers gave to us in the first place."

The White House on Friday attacked Wetherell for "sabotage" after he blocked the potential mass release of migrants at the border.

"On the ruling that you just you just laid out to me — so look, the way we see that, it's sabotage, it's pure and simple. That's how that reads to us," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "The claims that CBP is allowing or encouraging release of migrants is just categorically false ... and it is a harmful ruling."

