Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Biden Using Mandates to Deflect From Afghanistan

President Joe Biden's mention of vaccine mandates for private companies and schools sounds as if he's "trying to deflect" from Afghanistan and also from the immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"I don't support mandating anything," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now," adding that it goes "too far" to require business owners to bear the burden of having to determine if their employees have been vaccinated, even after the Food and Drug Administration has given its full approval to Pfizer's shots.

"If you feel comfortable and safe to take the vaccine, then you can take the vaccine," said Tenney. "Some people cannot. I've had numerous calls from people who feel that they are not in a great position to take the vaccine ... there are so many ways that we can handle this without forcing Americans to lose their freedom and I think the way the Biden administration is handling it is pretty scary when you think about what it could do to our economy."

Meanwhile, Tenney argued against White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's denials that Americans have been stranded in Afghanistan, saying she and her office are working with people in Afghanistan on evacuation options.

"The fact that they are trying to cover up for this disaster humanitarian security crisis that they have created and begging for permission from a terrorist organization that is beheading people as we speak around the nation to, you know, to pursue their terrorist means with China and Russia," said Tenney. "It is really unconscionable at this point, while Nancy Pelosi is having fancy parties in Napa Valley and other members are not focused on this, I have been working around the clock with my staff to try to get people out of Afghanistan. I cannot tell you the amount of excitement each time we know that a plane is lifted with one of our families."

Further, it's a "tragedy" that the Taliban is calling the shots about what happens in Afghanistan with the evacuations, said Tenney.

"Joe Biden and his administration need to lead right now," she said. "We need to rescue every American citizen and we have to prioritize them and then, if we can, get out as many of those Afghan interpreters and people who put their lives on the line for our country. To try to get them to a safe place is our mission, and we are doing that many members of Congress are doing that around the clock."



