Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Biden's Border Visit More 'Myth' Than Substance

Chad Wolf, executive director of the America First Policy Institute, gave President Biden some credit for visiting the United States-Mexico border this weekend, marking his first trip to the region since taking over the White House 23-plus months ago.

At the same time, Wolf found it puzzling that Biden scheduled a brief trip to El Paso, Texas — the same area where Vice President Kamala Harris toured in June 2021 — without speaking to any illegal immigrants, homeowners, business owners, or anyone else who can candidly acknowledge the every-day challenges that derive from millions of migrants flowing into the country illegally.

"Those facilities [in El Paso, where the president toured] were sanitized by the Biden administration before his visit," Wolf told Newsmax Monday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza.

"[Biden] didn't interact with any migrants, or see [their facilities] from a distance," said Wolf, while adding the president's visit was more "myth" than substance.

"I'm glad he visited [Texas], but I doubt there will be any change" moving forward, Wolf said.

During the course of Biden's border-region visit, Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott reportedly hand delivered a letter to the president, requesting that his administration step up border control/protection in various ways — namely preserving Title 42 and the "Remain in Mexico" policies, allowing ICE officials to prosecute illegal migrant entries into America, resuming construction of the Trump border wall, and designating Mexican cartels as "terrorist" organizations.

Wolf concurred with Abbott's to-do list, especially the final point about dealing with cartels that specialize in human and drug trafficking.

"There needs to be a more concerted effort to go after the cartels. We know the Mexican government cannot do it alone," said Wolf, while adding that Mexico and U.S. need to form a sustainable "partnership" that's driven on the notion of eradicating cartels.

"This isn't a law-enforcement situation ... all options need to on the table" from the military and cyber standpoints, said Wolf. "We need to target these cartels like they're public enemy No. 1."

Wolf reiterated his pessimism toward the Biden administration in making systemic changes to border protection, even with the Republicans now controlling the House majority.

"This administration needs to learn the 'border' is larger than El Paso. Other areas are just as important," said Wolf, while adding, "in this case, actions speak louder than words or photo opportunities."

