Rep. Cline to Newsmax: 'Mind-Boggling' Border Policies Ruining America

It's been a week since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis helped send about 50 illegal immigrants to the Massachusetts beach community of Martha's Vineyard — a noted "sanctuary" city — as a means of calling attention to the migrant crisis at the United States-Mexico border.

And yet, Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., says the majority of House and Senate Democrats are still missing the point of the Republican governors' move.

"The left is learning the wrong lessons from the exercise. Their hypocrisy in all of this is mind-boggling," Cline told Newsmax on Thursday while appearing on "American Agenda."

From Cline's perspective, it wasn't cruel to put the migrants on planes to Martha's Vineyard, a popular vacation destination for wealthy elites.

Rather, the Virginia congressman says the "true inhumane" treatment involves the Biden administration "encouraging" illegal immigrants to make this "journey" across the southern border.

Cline says the migrants are often subjected to physical and sexual abuse along the border, and become pawns in the cartels' diversion game of "moving waves of people" at one border entry part — while smuggling fentanyl across a different section that doesn't have enough Border Patrol manpower.

"It's a scheme by the drug cartels, and these [leftists and liberal leaders] in America are falling for it," says Cline, while adding that Border Patrol officials have suddenly become "social workers" when processing the wave of illegal crossings — instead of focusing on capturing criminals and terrorists, and seizing smuggled drugs at the border.

"We have people in Virginia dying because of fentanyl that was trafficked illegally from Mexico," says Cline, who oversees Virginia's 6th congressional district, covering a large swath of land in the Shenandoah Valley.

Cline predicts that President Joe Biden will indirectly answer for his lenient border policies in the November midterm elections. Cline lamented the vicious "cycle" of migrants being encouraged to head for the southern border, then giving their life savings to cartels, and then partaking in human and drug trafficking is "killing" border towns — and everywhere else.

"We're all 'border' communities now, and we all need to band together to ask our president to seal the border and keep it secure," says Cline.

