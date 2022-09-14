Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: GOP-Controlled House to Expose DOJ, FBI Biases

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Republican investigators will focus on "border and crime" oversight hearings in January — if GOP officials win the majority in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

"Those two issues are front and center on voters' minds," Jordan said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Regarding the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, Jordan said, "I always tell people 'we went from having a border to no border at all,'" a comment that evokes comparisons between the Trump and Biden administrations' handling of migrants unlawfully crossing the southern border.

Beyond border chaos and spiraling crime in big cities, Jordan — who is up for reelection — anticipates the Department of Justice and FBI being subject to more oversight and scrutiny in a GOP-controlled House.

For starters, Jordan wants to know what events made the above organizations focus more on the "political nature" of law enforcement, and not equal application of the justice system.

"I don't know anyone who likes what the Justice Department is doing now," Jordan said.

To illustrate Jordan's point, House GOP investigators have already heard from 14 FBI whistleblowers regarding the agencies' internal conduct over the last few years.

"[The whistleblowers] are willing to come to us while we're in the minority, even though there's not a whole lot we can do now [until January]," Jordan said.

He added the whistleblower complaints largely cover the DOJ's run-ins with concerned parents at school board meetings last year, the handling of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol, and field agents feeling internal pressure to classify cases involving American conservatives as "domestic violence extremism."

The recent rash of DOJ and FBI searches are designed to promote the narrative that ''if you're a Trump voter, you're an extremist ... and that's frightening," Jordan said.

Van Susteren then pressed Jordan on what might be the first question directed toward Attorney General Merrick Garland next year if he came before the House for sworn testimony.

Jordan rattled off the hypothetical query of asking Garland about the origin of the DOJ and teachers unions' "coordination" in terms of classifying concerned parents as "domestic terrorists."

"That [incident] was our first [FBI] whistleblower," Jordan said while revealing that the DOJ went after parents peacefully seeking answers from school board administrators.

The DOJ was "targeting moms and dads," Jordan said.

