×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | putin | zelenskyy | ukraine

Rep. Alford to Newsmax: Biden Is Scared of Putin

By    |   Thursday, 29 February 2024 03:15 PM EST

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Thursday that the Biden administration is intimidated by Russian President Vladimir Putin and, as a result, has been "slow-rolling" aid to Ukraine.  

Earlier Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., warned his colleagues, "If Ukraine gets the aid they need, they will win the war. If they don't get those armaments, they will almost certainly lose."

Alford said his constituents want Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to define what victory looks like before he votes in favor of more aid.

"They did not give Zelenskyy the equipment that he needed to win this thing. It would have been over with had they done that. President Biden is scared of Putin," the Missouri Republican said on "Newsline."

While Alford remained supportive of Ukraine in its defense against Russia, he sought more clarity from Zelenskyy as far as what the ultimate goal is, citing returning to pre-1991 borders as an example. 

"That's basically what this comes down to. Putin cannot win it, but we cannot give Ukraine another dime until we get some answers. What does the end game look like?"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Thursday that the Biden administration is intimidated by Russian President Vladimir Putin and, as a result, has been "slow-rolling" aid to Ukraine.
biden, putin, zelenskyy, ukraine
234
2024-15-29
Thursday, 29 February 2024 03:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved