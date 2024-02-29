Rep. Alford to Newsmax: Biden Is Scared of Putin

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Thursday that the Biden administration is intimidated by Russian President Vladimir Putin and, as a result, has been "slow-rolling" aid to Ukraine.

Earlier Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., warned his colleagues, "If Ukraine gets the aid they need, they will win the war. If they don't get those armaments, they will almost certainly lose."

Alford said his constituents want Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to define what victory looks like before he votes in favor of more aid.

"They did not give Zelenskyy the equipment that he needed to win this thing. It would have been over with had they done that. President Biden is scared of Putin," the Missouri Republican said on "Newsline."

While Alford remained supportive of Ukraine in its defense against Russia, he sought more clarity from Zelenskyy as far as what the ultimate goal is, citing returning to pre-1991 borders as an example.

"That's basically what this comes down to. Putin cannot win it, but we cannot give Ukraine another dime until we get some answers. What does the end game look like?"

