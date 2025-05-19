Urologist to Newsmax: Biden Has Likely Dealt With Cancer for Years

A urologist, Dr. Brian Rambarran, told Newsmax on Monday that former President Joe Biden has likely been dealing with cancer for "many years."

Rambarran told "Newsline" that the information released so far about Biden's prostate cancer indicates it has been known for a while.

"He's had this for many years. A Gleason 9 disease takes time to develop. Prostate cancer typically is a slower-growing disease process."

Rambarran said prostate cancer is not always a slow-developing affliction, but it most often is.

"But this isn't something that he had more recently. He's probably had this going on for quite some time," Rambarran said.

The New York urologist said testosterone treatment for prostate cancer, generally, and specifically in Biden's case, may prove very effective.

"So the doctors will look at all of that, and one of the keys is they said it was hormone-perceptive or sensitive. So the mainstay of therapy for something like this is hormonal therapy, " he said.

The treatment, Rambarran said, is to inhibit testosterone production by the body.

"We block testosterone in the body because testosterone is what stimulates the cancer cells. So we block testosterone in certain types of hormones."

Most physicians responding to Newsmax about Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis agree that testosterone-related treatment is one of the first things that his doctors would employ.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com