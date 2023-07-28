Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Biden Probe Will Unravel '24 Campaign

Republicans will continue their investigation into the business dealings of Joe Biden's family during the congressional break, and the president's campaign will unravel in the process, says former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

"I think it's highly unlikely that he is going to ultimately be the nominee. I think what will happen here is they want to prop him up, 'Weekend at Bernie's' style all the way through the primary so that they can get to the convention and then [former President Barack] Obama & Co. can pick who they want," Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Chris Salcedo Show."

"Look, you can already see today just in the last few hours breaking; you have a Minnesota Democratic congressman talking about running to challenge Biden in the primary. So, I think it's going to continue to unravel.

"And I think the Republicans, although they won't be meeting in August, I think you'll see a lot of investigations that will be going on, a lot of interviews, a lot of depositions, and hopefully a lot more discovery as the Republicans can continue to make their way through what appears to be hundreds of accounts," he added.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., last week suggested Biden was hiding bribery money in offshore accounts, telling the "Verdict with Ted Cruz" podcast that IRS whistleblowers confirmed as much "when I asked if they had documents pertaining to foreign accounts."

"They said they did [and] that they couldn't turn them over to us, [that] they have to go through that process and turn it over to the Ways and Means committee, and I requested they do that and they said they would," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!