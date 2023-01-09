Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Biden Failing 'Constitutional Duty' at Border

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax Monday that President Joe Biden is failing his “constitutional duty” to protect the nation’s borders by dismantling the efforts of former President Donald Trump “since day-one” of his administration.

“We know, we know what the facts are,” Paxton said during “The Chris Salcedo Show” Monday. “We look at what the Trump administration did, they enforced the law. We saw the immigration numbers come down dramatically, and then Biden, on day one, begin dismantling federal law, his constitutional duty, and now we're supposedly going to eliminate Title 42, remain in Mexico, catch and release, they're just letting them go. No border wall. Anything that worked is over. The Biden administration is not doing any of the things that work or are required by federal law.”

Biden visited the border City of El Paso, Texas, Sunday, marking the first time in his two years as president that he made the trip to the border.

CNN reported that during the several hour visit, Biden did not appear to meet or see any of the illegal migrants streaming into the city, which the news outlet characterized as “tightly controlled.”

Even a stop at an immigrant “respite” center did not produce a single migrant for Biden to greet or speak with, according to the report.

“There just weren’t any at the center when he arrived. Completely coincidental,” a senior administration official told the news outlet. “They haven’t had any today.”

The lack of any migrants at the places visited by the president, or along the motorcade route, seems to be at odds with the city’s “Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard,” which still shows hundreds in El Paso.

CNN reported that although there are “hundreds” living on the streets and more than 1,000 reported to be in custody, there were none to be seen when Biden visited the Democratic-run city.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, more than 2.7 million illegal migrants crossed the border in Fiscal Year 2022 alone, and another almost 400,000 have already come across since Oct. 1.

Biden, who made the visit while on the way to a conference with other country leaders in Mexico City, has been criticized for the growing crisis and record number of illegal migrants crossing the border, stretching the resources of the states and border towns alike.

While in El Paso, Biden said that he would work to get border patrol agents what they need to deal with the situation.

“They need a lot of resources,” the New York Times reported Biden saying. “We’re going to get it for them.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!