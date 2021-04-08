Rep. Ken Buck to Newsmax TV: Biden's Actions Infringe on 2nd Amendment Rights

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., pushed back on President Joe Biden's assertion that his executive orders and other actions do not violate the Second Amendment, condemning his nominee to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Appearing on Newsmax TV on Thursday, Buck was responding to Biden's announcement earlier in the day that outlined several executive orders on firearms and unveiled David Chipman, adviser to the Giffords gun control advocacy group, as his choice to run the ATF.

''The first thing that he did that will seriously infringe on our Second Amendment rights is the nominee he has for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms," Buck said on "Spicer & Co." "This guy is a known constitutional infringer.

''He is somebody who wants to make sure that we don't have the rights that we enjoy now."

Buck claimed that Biden is avoiding attempting to enact new gun control measures through legislation because the Democrats don't have the votes in Congress.

''They will do it through their executive actions, through rules, regulations and executive orders, he said, ''what they can't do through Congress because Americans recognize the constitutional protections we have."

Biden has come under immense pressure from both Democrats and gun safety advocacy groups to fulfill his campaign promise to enact more gun control measures, especially following the recent shootings in Colorado and Georgia.

Buck added that Biden is looking to appease his voting constituency, not seeking solutions that might solve the problem.

''This president will do everything he can to trample on the Second Amendment in order to get the political victories that he's looking for,'' he said.

