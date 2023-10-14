×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | oil | iran | sanctions | israel | hamas | war

Rep. Davidson: Biden's Israel Response Was 'Slow'

Rep. Davidson: Biden's Israel Response Was 'Slow'
Palestinians injured during Israeli raids arrive at Nasser Hospital south of the Gaza Strip on October 15, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. (Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 14 October 2023 06:57 PM EDT

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, on Saturday slammed President Joe Biden's response to Hamas's attack on Israel as "slow."

Speaking with Newsmax TV's "Saturday Report," Davidson said Biden's response was "definitely slow to respond to the attack, but his response right away when he became president was to begin helping Iran."

The U.S. and Qatar earlier this week reached an agreement that the Qataris will not act on any request from Tehran for the time being to access $6 billion in Iranian funds that were unblocked as part of a prisoner swap last month.

The move, which stops short of a full refreezing of Iranian funds in Qatar’s banking system, follows the deadly attacks by Hamas on Israel and continued Republican criticism of the Biden administration’s deal with Iran, in which $6 billion was unfrozen in exchange for the release of five detained Americans. The official who outlined the understanding between the U.S. and Qatar was not authorized to comment and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Davidson said "everyone's talking about the $6 billion, but on the other hand, kind of lifting the [Maximum pressure campaign] that the Trump administration had has resulted in tens of billions of dollars flowing into Iran.

"All that money goes out to proxy terrorists, not just Hamas, but Hezbollah and others throughout the Middle East," he added. 

After the US withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, the Trump administration implemented intensified sanctions against Iran, known as the Maximum Pressure campaign.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report. 

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, on Saturday slammed President Joe Biden's response to Hamas's attack on Israel as "slow."
biden, oil, iran, sanctions, israel, hamas, war
257
2023-57-14
Saturday, 14 October 2023 06:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved