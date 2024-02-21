×
Rep. Kustoff to Newsmax: Biden-Netanyahu Relations Strained

By    |   Wednesday, 21 February 2024 06:48 PM EST

President Joe Biden's relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is strained, Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax Wednesday.

Speaking to "American Agenda," the Tennessee congressman stated, "There was a cease-fire on October the 6.

"Hamas violated that cease-fire on October the 7. The relationship with Biden and Netanyahu I don't know was really ever good. But what concerns me more than the relationship — because that relationship .. is strained — is the signals: the mixed signals that President Biden and his administration have given not only to Israel, but to the people in this country."

Kustoff said the strain likely stems from Biden being influenced by "his own staffers."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


