Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Biden 'Irresponsibly' Ships Migrants Across US

New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis wants the Biden administration to disclose information regarding the shipping of migrants into U.S. cities after they have entered the country illegally.

Appearing Friday on Newsmax's ''The Chris Salcedo Show,'' Malliotakis, a Republican, declared: ''What I've been fighting [for] is to get the [Biden] administration to disclose who's coming in through our border. Where are they being sent? So we can notify those governors, those municipalities, and work with them to try to stop it.''

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., falsely claimed in a tweet that the Biden administration spent $86 million in the dates leading up to March on lodging for migrants.

According to a new report from USA Today, however, migrants are being shipped out of the U.S. under what is described as an ''expedited removal process.'' The report mentions that migrants are being shipped back to their home country, but it is not under the guise of Title 42, which states that migrants entering the United States who are suspected of being sick can be turned away.

