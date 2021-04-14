Jim Jordan to Newsmax TV: WH Avoiding Border Visit, Dodging 'Gravity of Situation'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden won’t go to the U.S.-Mexico border because they don’t want the American people to “fully understand the gravity of this situation and the fact that they caused it.”

“If you’re going to get rid of the Trump policies that worked, what are you going to replace them with because they haven’t replaced them with anything other than ‘we’re just going to process this flood of individuals who are coming across our country and these kids who are going through all kinds of turmoil,’” Jordan said during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.”

“That is not a policy. That is just as we’ve said many times, that is chaos, that is a crisis.”

Harris, the Biden administration’s point person on stemming the flow of Central American migrants coming to the U.S., said Wednesday she will visit Guatemala and Mexico as “soon as possible.”

“Our focus is to deal with the root causes, and I'm looking forward to traveling, hopefully, as my first trip, to the Northern Triangle — stopping in Mexico and then going to Guatemala sometime soon,” Harris said Wednesday at a virtual roundtable of experts on the Northern Triangle nations of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Republicans have criticized Harris for not visiting the border amid a surge in illegal immigrant crossings.

"It has been 3 weeks since President Biden appointed VP Harris to oversee the border. Since then, the crisis has only continued to spiral out of control," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., wrote in a tweet Wednesday. "The VP has not traveled to the border, held a press conference, or offered ANY plan to mitigate the ongoing crisis."

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., on Wednesday launched a mock missing-person search for Harris, plastering her face to the side of a milk carton with the text, “MISSING AT THE BORDER.”

Jordan said the world knew three days into the Biden administration that the border would be open.

“Three days into the administration they set up this facility to quickly process individuals and process families,” he said.

“Within eight hours, they are put on a bus, put on a plane and sent somewhere across the country”

