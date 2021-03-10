Sen. Ted Cruz to Newsmax TV: Biden Immigration Plan Most Radical Under Any US President

President Joe Biden’s immigration plan is the most radical any U.S. president has ever proposed, says Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

“He proposes every single illegal alien in the United States become an American citizen. Why? Because he believes the vast majority of them will vote Democrat. It’s all about politics,” Cruz said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Chris Salcedo Show.”



“But even more broadly than that, he proposes rescinding every single person who was deported over the last four years. If you were deported under Donald Trump, Joe Biden says, ‘Come on back.’ That’s true even if you’re a murderer, even if you’re a rapist, even if you’re a child molester, even if you have killed people as a drunk driver, Joe Biden has said, ‘Well, if Donald Trump deported you, we want you in America.’



“No reasonable, rational person at home is sitting there thinking, ‘we need more murderers, we need more rapists,’ and that’s what Biden’s immigration plan says. It makes no sense. And you know, President Trump frequently centered his policies in terms of America First. The Biden administration policy seems to be centered around America Last. Everyone else comes last in line behind illegal immigrants and criminal illegal aliens.”

Biden has stopped construction of the border wall and moved to strengthen protections for recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). His administration has also moved to place a 100-day pause on deportations, though a Texas court in late February indefinitely banned enforcement of the moratorium.

The number of attempted illegal border crossings rose 28 percent in February, the first full month of the Biden administration.

Cruz said the U.S. Capitol is more secure than the border.

“You look at the Capitol right now, the Capitol is surrounded with high fences, with razor wire, there are 5,000 National Guards carrying machine guns. It’s all political theater,” he said. “There’s no good reason for them to be here. The Democrats are engaged in fear and what they want to say by having armed troops turning the Capitol into camp Baghdad is they want to say the 75 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump are all a threat and a danger and we need soldiers to protect us from them. It is idiocy.”

The Texas lawmaker also blasted a command-and-control policy by Democrats, saying they were “drunk on power.”

“We have a vaccine now … but you see these big government states who say, ‘Well, even if you get the vaccine, you still need to wear a mask. Even if you get the vaccine, you still can’t fly on an airplane. Even if you get the vaccine, we’re still gonna keep school shut down forever.’ It’s insane. We need kids back at school, we need people back at work, we need to stop this command and control.”

