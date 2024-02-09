Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Biden in Charge Imperils US

Special counsel Robert Hur earlier this week said an "elderly" President Joe Biden will not face charges for knowingly taking classified documents when he left the vice presidency in 2017, proving the U.S. "has a two-tiered justice system," says retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt.

"We have a two-tier justice system. There's no question of that. But if we acknowledge that we have a two-tier justice system, what does that, in fact, mean for the rest of our people in this nation who seek justice but just might not have the same beliefs as those in the Justice Department?" Holt said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Chris Salcedo Show."

"If you're the president of the United States and you can't get justice in this nation, what does that mean for those of us who just go to work and pay our taxes and might say something that the government doesn't quite like. ... What it does is it imperils us at a time when we're looking at wars overseas and potentially illegals attacking us here on our own homeland based on what happens," he added.

Biden, is also "not fit to stand trial for those crimes, but he's OK to run the free world? That does not make sense at all.

"This imperils us. And guess what? Tonight, our enemies are watching all of them and they're looking at this and they're saying, Yes, we need to be on it this year because we're running out of time. So, this this makes this makes it all much more dangerous."

Hur said in a report that he opted against bringing criminal charges following a 15-month investigation because Biden cooperated and would be difficult to convict, describing him as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Biden, in an angry rebuttal, said his "memory was fine." Brimming with emotion during remarks at the White House, he lashed out at the Hur's suggestion that Biden had forgotten when his son, Beau, had died and said the accusation that he had willfully kept the classified material was "just plain wrong."

Biden noted that the special counsel drew a distinction between him and Trump, 77: Biden returned the documents while Trump allegedly declined to do so.

Trump has described the four criminal prosecutions he faces — including one for his handling of classified documents — as politically motivated. He has claimed, without evidence, that Biden was behind the state and federal cases.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

