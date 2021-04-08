Rep. Babin to Newsmax TV: Biden, Harris to Blame for Disaster Unfolding on Border

President Joe Biden and "border czar" Kamala Harris are to blame for the "disaster that’s unfolding in front of our eyes" on the border, says GOP Rep. Brian Babin of Texas.

"It’s unbelievable, John. We just had a record-breaking 19,000 unaccompanied children that came across our border in March, 171,000 total undocumented illegal immigrants across in March," Babin told Newsmax TV Thursday during an appearance on "John Bachman Now."

"President Biden has given this portfolio to the border czar, Kamala Harris, our vice president. She’s been absent without leave. She hasn’t even made a comment. And we don’t know who’s in charge of the border, but I can tell you who’s responsible for this disaster that’s unfolding in front of our eyes. And that is President Biden and his policies, and he must act. I can tell you it is a disaster. Americans are going to be paying for this in crime and terrorism. They’ve caught several people lately on the terrorist watch list. Biden must act. America is at stake."

The Border Patrol encountered 18,663 unaccompanied children in March, well above previous highs of 11,475 in May 2019 and 10,620 in June 2014. The agency started publishing the numbers in 2009. Before then, adults made up the vast majority of those crossing the border.

March's count was roughly double those encountered by the Border Patrol in February and more than five times the number in March 2020.

The Biden administration is considering a return to construction of the southern border wall in order to fill "gaps" where migrants are crossing, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said during a meeting with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement staffers last week.

"The president has communicated quite clearly his decision that the emergency that triggered the devotion of DOD funds to the construction of the border wall is ended," the DHS secretary reportedly told the group.

"But that leaves room to make decisions as the administration, as part of the administration, in particular areas of the wall that need renovation, particular projects that need to be finished."

Babin said he wouldn’t hold his breath but said "if that’s the truth, it needs to be done.

"The GAO is investigating the way this president has ignored Congress’ orders and funding and appropriation to build the wall is over $1 billion dollars’ worth. And we think and know that this president has violated these laws. They’re finally discovering that, hey, these people are just walking around the wall where the gaps were left because they suspended the construction, put thousands of Americans out of work with that and left several billion dollars idle there."

