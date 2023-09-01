Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: GOP to Keep Pushing for Biden Emails

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., said Republicans will keep pressing the National Archives and Records Administration if it fails to release unredacted communications and documents related to Ukraine and energy company Burisma sent and received by President Joe Biden and his son.

"It's their responsibility to give it. If they don't give it, we will keep pressing them, whether its Judiciary or Oversight, because we need this information," Van Drew said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"If it was national security, we would understand. It isn't about national security. It's about corruption of this administration, and they don't want us to know," he added.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., in mid-August demanded that NARA hand over any unredacted records in which President Joe Biden used a pseudonym during his vice presidency as part of the lawmakers' probe into his role in Hunter Biden's business dealings.

"Joe Biden has stated there was 'an absolute wall' between his family's foreign business schemes and his duties as vice president, but evidence reveals that access was wide open for his family's influence peddling," Comer said in a statement on Aug. 17.

"The National Archives must provide these unredacted records to further our investigation into the Biden family's corruption," he added.

NARA in June said it was in possession of roughly 5,400 emails and electronic records showing Biden used a pseudonym during his vice presidency in response to a June 2022 Freedom of Information Act request by the Southeastern Legal Foundation, a nonprofit constitutional legal group.

The email addresses used were robinware456@gmail.com, JRBWare@gmail.com, and Robert.L.Peters@pci.gov.

