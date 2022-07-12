Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Biden's Inflation Woes More Poor Planning Than 'Bad Luck'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said he won't have much sympathy for President Joe Biden on Wednesday morning if the Deutsche Bank's reports of the U.S. inflation rate reaching 9% prove accurate.

"These things didn't just happen [in a vacuum]. This isn't some run of bad luck for Joe Biden," Johnson told Newsmax on Tuesday evening on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

He added that high inflation ''should concern everybody. An inflationary spiral like this is very difficult to break out of."

"It's pretty easy to explain inflation," Johnson continued. "It's large deficit spending. ... We were warning [the Democrats] at the time, 'Don't do this! The economy's going to take off. You don't need more stimulus.'"

Instead, the Biden administration and Democrats went on a spree of "massive" deficit spending, Johnson said, "and right now, we're potentially facing 'stagflation,' a second consecutive quarter of negative growth."

From Johnson's perspective, Biden's executive foibles run deeper than a shaky economy. Failing to control the U.S.-Mexico border crisis, allowing lethal drugs to pour into the country, showing indifference to human trafficking, record-high gasoline and food prices, baby formula shortages, rising crime in big cities, and encouraging disrespect toward law enforcement are also contributing to an ineffective presidency, he said.

"It's hard to break that cycle now," Johnson said regarding the continual inflation highs.

Of course, if Biden wants to start somewhere, in terms of regaining the trust of the American people, Johnson said the president should start with two simple economic remedies.

The first step involves drilling for oil again, which would fortify the country's oil supply and reduce prices at the pump, he asserted.

Second, the Biden administration must stop spending money that gives people an incentive not to work.

Of course, for these recommendations to be realized and implemented, Johnson said President Biden would also have to acknowledge earlier missteps; and that's not likely to occur anytime soon.

"Mainstream media has been covering for Joe Biden, across the board," Johnson said.

Johnson is seeking reelection this year. He faces David Schroeder in Wisconsin's Aug. 5 GOP primary.

