Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Biden to Blame for Philly Drug Crisis

The drug crisis in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood is part of the "sick socialist experiment on the part of the Biden administration, followed by the extreme left, which is running these cities," says Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa.

“From the mayor [Cherelle Parker], who's claiming to crack down at this point, certainly to the district attorney there, [Larry] Krasner, who doesn't prosecute anyone, or less than 30% of violent criminals, and you have a lot of defunding of police took place," Meuser said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"I mean, all those things coming together. Throw in there all this level of appeasement and accommodation for those on drugs and, look, the root cause of all of this is the open borders."

He continued: "You could ask any of my chief of police and my small cities throughout my district. Go down to Philadelphia to ask them. These drugs — even this new drug, the so-called zombie drug or known as this rhino tranq — is killing people, and it's coming up from the border.

"And yet you have people like [Department of Homeland Security] Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas and [President] Joe Biden and [Vice President] Kamala Harris want to tell people that somehow what they're doing is humanitarian. There's nothing humanitarian about those scenes."

Philadelphia health officials earlier this week issued a health alert after detecting the powerful and primarily animal veterinary sedative medetomidine in the illicit drug supply, CBS News reported.

Kensington is home to one of the biggest open-air drug markets in the country. Since 2018, opioid overdoses in Philadelphia have increased every year, with 1,413 people dying in 2022.

