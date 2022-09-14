Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Dems 'out of Step' With Electric-Vehicle Push

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., understands that most American families don't have household incomes exceeding $150,000 per year; and even if they did, the majority of consumers likely wouldn't favor owning an electric car over a gas-powered vehicle right now.

And yet, Van Drew said he believes President Joe Biden and the other Democrats, are happily going all-in on transforming the American marketplace to only electric vehicles over the next decade — while attempting to make gasoline-powered cars obsolete.

"[The Democrats] are so out of step, and everything to them is almost a political statement," Van Drew told Newsmax Wednesday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza.

Backing up the above statement, Van Drew — formerly a Democratic Party congressman, before switching to the Republican side during the Trump administration (2019) — cites four reasons why electric-vehicle mandates are doomed to fail in America:

The cars are too expensive. Van Drew said, "A lot of people can't afford" EVs, which, according to Electrek.com, have an average retail price of $66,000.

There aren't enough charging stations in the United States . He says the infrastructure doesn't exist.

The various electric grids in the U.S. wouldn't be able to handle the extra electricity burden of mass EVs . Not enough support.

The U.S. would be "beholden" to China, due to the rare-earth mineral elements required to power electric vehicles. "We'd be on our knees more to other countries" than the U.S. already is under the Biden administration, warned Van Drew.

"There's no reason for that, since we have the ability to be energy-independent," explains Van Drew, who oversees New Jersey's 2nd District.

Also, Van Drew said that mandating electric vehicles would have a minimal impact on improving climate change — at best, "one fraction of 1 percent."

Electric-vehicle mandates aren't the Democrats' only blind spot, according to Van Drew.

From the congressman's perspective, Tuesday's public celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act's passing — on the same day when the Stock Market plunged more than 1,200 points, and the consumer inflation rate for August surged 8.3% from a year-to-year standpoint — was all things "weird" and "bizarre."

President Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and the other Democrats partying on the White House lawn are just a bunch of "wealthy, woke people who don't understand the average Working Joe ... and that's sad, because they're hurting [the workers] and their country," said Van Drew.

