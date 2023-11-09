×
Tags: biden | crime | million | influence | tim burchett

Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Biden 'Crime Family' on Track to Receive Over $40M

By    |   Thursday, 09 November 2023 02:26 PM EST

The Biden “crime” family is on track to receive over $40 million for “selling influence,” and the Democratic Party will likely shed Joe Biden as its nominee for president in 2024, says Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax.

“This crime family is on track to receiving over $40 million, I mean it's just every two or three weeks something new is developed in this thing,” Burchett said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Newsline.” On Thursday House Republicans issued subpoenas to members of President Joe Biden’s family in their most aggressive step yet in an impeachment inquiry bitterly opposed by Democrats that is testing the reach of congressional oversight powers.

“Why would Hunter Biden have over 100 bank accounts? I mean that's just totally ridiculous and I think the point that really needs to be made is that no one has showed where any of the Biden family has paid any taxes on this money,” Burchett added.

“If we were to sell $500 worth of daggum baseball cards on eBay we would get a letter from the IRS, yet these people have gotten around this somehow apparently and it, it's just going to go deeper and deeper.”

The subpoenas demand that Hunter Biden and James Biden, as well as former business associate Rob Walker, appear before the Oversight Committee for a deposition by mid-December. Lawmakers also requested that James Biden’s wife, Sara Biden, and Hallie Biden, the wife of the president’s deceased son Beau, appear voluntarily for transcribed interviews.

Republicans have been investigating the Biden family since January for what they claim is a pattern of “influence peddling” spanning back to when Biden was Barack Obama’s vice president. Rep. James Comer claims the committee has “uncovered a mountain of evidence” that would show how Biden abused his power and repeatedly lied about a “wall” between his political position and his son’s private business dealings.

Burchett says the proof “will never be enough for the left-wing media and the lap dogs of this administration … but the American public sees it.”

Democrats will likely boot Biden soon, he added.

“I still predict he will not be the Democratic nominee for president of the United States. They're hung up with this guy and they're all going to be shed up him pretty soon I suspect.”

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

Newsmax Media, Inc.

