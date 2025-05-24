Dr. Drew to Newsmax: Lies or 'Bad Medicine' Behind Biden Cancer News

The announcement about former President Joe Biden's aggressive prostate cancer did not come out before now either because of "bad medicine" or because his administration was "distorting the truth," Dr. Drew Pinsky said on Newsmax on Saturday.

Pinsky explained on Newsmax's "America Right Now" that Biden's personal physician sat between him and "Walter Reed and the finest physicians in the world."

"This guy has been subpoenaed now to come before Congress," Pinsky, who has had prostate cancer and is on the board of the Prostate Cancer Foundation, said. "We'll find out more details."

There is some controversy about not conducting prostate-specific antigen testing on men over the age of 70, Pinsky conceded, but he said that all men over the age of 40 who have a "first-degree relative with prostate cancer should be getting this every year."

Pinsky added that his friend Adam Corolla has distilled the Biden situation "down to a simple paradigm: stupid or liar, one or the other, or both."

"Given the obfuscation that has come out of that administration the last four years, it's hard to believe anything," said Pinsky. "This situation defies understanding. I would have imagined he'd been at least diagnosed three or four years ago. That's usually what happens when somebody has metastatic disease. But hopefully we'll find out more."

Pinsky, a renowned addiction specialist, also spoke on Newsmax on Saturday in connection with Mental Health Awareness Month, which is wrapping up in May, and noted that there are increases in mental health situations being reported because "we are both overtreating and undertreating people."

"People that really need help are not getting it, and people that really are just under the sort of the umbrella of ordinary misery are giving maybe too much treatment," said Pinsky. "We have taught kids that the way to manage stress, the way to manage discomfort, is to avoid it and go to a safe place, which is anathema to what we should be doing, which is leaning into it and developing resiliency and grit and self-efficacy."

However, the nation is in "massive denial" about the nature of adverse childhood experiences, such as divorce or having a parent or family member with a substance abuse problem, which makes the risk of serious mental illness or depression go up.

"We have been in a great deal of denial about this," he said. "At the same time, we are in a spiritual vacuum. Our families are unhealthy, our nutrition."

Meanwhile, the body's health has a great deal to do with the brain.

"If you are obese or you're having trouble sleeping or you are, you know, involved with foods that are not nutritious, it affects our brain functioning," he said. "A sedentary lifestyle, I mean, how many years have we been preaching that people need to exercise? The reality is, when it comes to conditions like depression, exercise and listening to classical music measure up favorably against all these pharmaceutical agents we're throwing at people."

