Rep. Cline to Newsmax: Bout Release Endangers Americans

President Joe Biden has put American citizens in danger by releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, says Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va.

Bout, who was convicted in 2011 by a New York jury on four counts that included conspiring to kill American citizens, was freed Thursday, despite serving less than half of his 25-year prison sentence, in exchange for American basketball star Brittney Griner, who had been imprisoned in Russia for 10 months.

"It would be bad enough if we were just watching the White House and the woke leftists in the West Wing applaud the progressive advancement of their causes, but what we have is the weakening of America ... and the endangerment of American citizens by the release of the 'Merchant of Death,'" Cline said during an appearance Friday on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"We're all glad to see Brittney Griner home, but we wish that Paul Whelan were home as well. We also wish that Victor Bout were not released. And we're just encouraging our adversaries, our enemies, to continue down this road when we just project weakness, when we don't project strength. When you negotiate from a position of strength, you can get a better deal. This president has a habit of negotiating from weakness and essentially enacting bad deals and failing the American people," he added.

Cline also said Republicans are going to "take on" the coalition of Big Tech, the Democrats and the mainstream media and "hold them to account," following a series of leaked Twitter documents by journalist Matt Taibbi highlighting the company's suppression of a 2020 New York Post story about the contents of a laptop owned by Hunter Biden and the company's content moderation policies.

Taibbi said Twitter favored Democrats who wanted to silence critics online.

"I support accountability," said Cline, "and that's what we're going to see during this Congress when Republicans control the House of Representatives. You're going to have Jim Jordan in judiciary, Jamie Comer in oversight. You're going to see them take on this coalition ... I'm excited for January to come and those gavels to be handed over."

