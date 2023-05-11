×
Sen. Graham to Newsmax: Border Floodgates Opened Under Biden

By    |   Thursday, 11 May 2023 08:29 PM EDT

The most liberal people in the country are pushing policies that lead to an open border, says Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

"When they changed the asylum policies that [former President Donald] Trump had in place – Remain in Mexico, the agreement with the Northern Triangle countries that you have to apply for asylum in your country, not at our border — it shut down illegal immigration.

"When they changed those policies, the floodgates opened," Graham said during an appearance Thursday on Newsmax's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."
"So, when it comes to being a commander in chief, I think Biden's been terrible; the withdrawal from Afghanistan has made us more vulnerable to an attack, a broken border that's a lethal cocktail to get hit again."

Americans need to "vote for somebody else" if they want things to change with immigration because President Joe Biden is "captive to the left, I'm assuming."

"I'm sure he loves his country, but he said there will be some chaos here at the border short term. He's missed the first two years of his presidency. From the day he became president things have gotten worse, really every day," Graham said.

"Things have literally gotten worse. Since Trump left, we had the lowest illegal crossings in 40 years. Now we have the highest. We set a record yesterday and we'll break it tomorrow because Biden's policies are not working.

"He shows no ability to change and when [Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas tells you the border is secure that's crazy."

Immigration restrictions known as Title 42 expire Thursday night, with some rushing to cross ahead of tough new asylum rules that will replace the COVID-era order.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has in recent days been holding up to 28,000 migrants at its facilities, far beyond its stated capacity and in what appeared to be a record, two federal officials requesting anonymity and the Border Patrol's union said.

Under Title 42, in place since March 2020 and set to expire at midnight, hundreds of thousands of migrants have been quickly expelled to Mexico.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 11 May 2023 08:29 PM
