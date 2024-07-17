WATCH TV LIVE

Fmr ICE Director: Biden Border 'National Suicide'

Wednesday, 17 July 2024 10:46 PM EDT

A former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Tom Homan, told attendees at the Republican National Convention that President Joe Biden’s open border policy is “a choice.”

“It’s national suicide,” he said Wednesday night at the convention.

“I worked for six presidents, starting with Ronald Reagan. Every president I’ve worked for said they were going to secure the border. President Trump actually did it,” he said.

Horman said Trump created the most secure border in the nation’s history. “Under President Trump, we cut illegal immigration by 90%, the lowest level in 45 years,” he said.

Horman sited an increase in deportations, including historic numbers of gang members and criminals, under former President Trump.

“Most importantly, four years under President Trump, we had 13 people we arrested on the Terrorist Watch List, [under] Joe Biden, 381,” he said.

“President Trump is going to end the Biden Harris open border madness,” Homan said. “We will stop the drugs and the crime from pouring into your neighborhoods. President Trump has proven he's a warrior. He’s going to make America safe again and you can take that to the bank.”

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


