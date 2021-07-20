Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Biden Admin Shipping in Hundreds of Thousands of Illegal Immigrants

The Biden administration is shipping in hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens into the country unbeknownst to the American people, says Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas.

“It’s an unbelievable disaster unfolding down there and it’s not happening really that slowly,” Babin said Tuesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda.”

“We’ve already had over 1 million illegals come across the border and be encountered and apprehended by our border authorities. So many of our border authorities are taken off the line to babysit, transport and do things that they’re normally not doing which opens up a gap and, in that gap, here comes the human traffickers and the drug traffickers because our guys and gals are taken off the line and doing other things. Quite frankly, every state in the union now is a border state.”

Illegal border crossings are on pace to top 1 million this month, including 188,000 in June, the highest number in at least 21 years, according to data compiled by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Babin, who leads the House Security Caucus, said the influx will hurt the U.S. tremendously.

“It’s not only inhumane and cruel,” he said.

“There’s been over 320 bodies found this year and those are the only ones that we are finding. It is a dangerous, dangerous trek that these people are being encouraged to take by this administration. And you know, my question would be what kind of person, what kind of ethics and morality, what kind of character does it take for the Biden administration to have this happening under their watch with 320 something dead people, encouraging and really making the drug cartels, the human trafficking cartels, the de facto controller of our southern border. And they know these migrants are now beholden to deadly drug cartels because every one of them are paying the price to cross the border and if they don’t they are dispatched quickly.”

