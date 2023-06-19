Dick Morris to Newsmax: Biden Too Decrepit to Run

Author and adviser to former President Donald Trump told Newsmax that President Joe Biden is too decrepit to run and be president again.

Appearing on "American Agenda," Morris says it's not just a matter of Americans believing Biden is "too old," referring to a Daily Mail poll, but that "it's his decrepitude" that alarms voters.

"And whether that's manifested by cognition or by forgetfulness or by tripping and falling and killing himself all the time, it's still his decrepitude," Morris said. "And that's not the image the American people want."

According to the poll released by the Daily Mail on Sunday, 71% of Americans said Biden is too old to be president. The prevailing theme of the poll was bolstered by a large cohort of Democrats (49%) who also said Biden is too old to run.