×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | age | poll | 2024

Dick Morris to Newsmax: Biden Too Decrepit to Run

By    |   Monday, 19 June 2023 04:19 PM EDT

Author and adviser to former President Donald Trump told Newsmax that President Joe Biden is too decrepit to run and be president again.

Appearing on "American Agenda," Morris says it's not just a matter of Americans believing Biden is "too old," referring to a Daily Mail poll, but that "it's his decrepitude" that alarms voters.

"And whether that's manifested by cognition or by forgetfulness or by tripping and falling and killing himself all the time, it's still his decrepitude," Morris said. "And that's not the image the American people want."

According to the poll released by the Daily Mail on Sunday, 71% of Americans said Biden is too old to be president. The prevailing theme of the poll was bolstered by a large cohort of Democrats (49%) who also said Biden is too old to run.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Author and adviser to former President Donald Trump told Newsmax that President Joe Biden is too decrepit to run and be president again.
biden, age, poll, 2024
139
2023-19-19
Monday, 19 June 2023 04:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved