Fleitz to Newsmax: Biden Admin Surveilling Citizens a Dangerous Road

The Biden administration's efforts to expand surveillance on Americans "isn't a road I want to see us go down," former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz told Newsmax.

The Biden administration wants to increase social media surveillance after a 21-year-old member of the military, Jack Teixeira, leaked documents regarding the United States' involvement in Ukraine, a senior Biden administration official told NBC News.

Speaking to "American Agenda" on the matter, Fleitz says he's OK with censorship in a closed-circuit setting, such as within a government agency, but not for the public.

"I don't mind it if there's some type of online surveillance in a classified intelligence system where you have no right of privacy," Fleitz said. "These are systems that are not connected to the internet. But if we're gonna be surveilling people over the internet like that, I'm just worried because there's been so many abuses of various authorities — by the U.S. government, by the NSA.

"This isn't a road I want to see us go down."

Regarding the leaked documents, as the senior member of the Biden administration says, "Nobody is happy about this."

As journalist Glenn Greenwald explains, the revelations in the Pentagon documents paint a different picture than what the Biden administration has told the public about U.S. involvement in Ukraine. The documents, leaked by Teixeira, indicate that the U.S., along with the United Kingdom and Latvia, have sent special forces to Ukraine — a non-NATO ally.

The documents also reveal that, as the nuclear clock ticks closer to midnight, the Biden administration has insisted that there will be no peace negotiations over Ukraine in 2023.

"The intelligence community is now grappling with how it can scrub platforms like Discord," where the docs first allegedly appeared, "in search of relevant material to avoid a similar leak in the future," one congressional official reportedly told NBC.

The Biden administration's efforts to increase surveillance on U.S. citizens fall from an ostensible separate effort from legislation known as the "RESTRICT Act," which would grant the unelected Commerce Secretary the powers to imprison someone for 20 years if they prove to be — in the vaguest of terms — an "undue or unacceptable risk of" national security.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!