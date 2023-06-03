×
Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Biden Admin Has 'No Plan' for Migrants

By    |   Saturday, 03 June 2023 01:09 PM EDT

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Saturday that the Biden administration has "no plans" for the large influx of migrants entering the United States through the southern border.

D'Esposito said on "Wake Up America" that when he spoke to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "in front of the House Homeland Security Committee, we asked about this. And, you know, he said, 'Oh, when Title 42 ends, we've been preparing for this for months ...' It's nonsense.

"They haven't been preparing for anything, just like they ... have not prepared for other issues that the Republicans have taken ahold of ... since the beginning of the 118th Congress. There is no plan, and that's the problem."

