Asa Hutchinson to Newsmax: WH Border Claims 'Indefensible'

Former Arkansas governor and Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson told Newsmax the Biden administration's claims about the southern border are "indefensible."

Amid speculation that the Biden administration is opening the southern border to court future voters, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday said President Joe Biden "has done more to secure the border and to deal with this issue of immigration than anyone else" while simultaneously expanding the "pathway to citizenship."

Speaking on "Saturday Report," Hutchinson said, "Whenever I hear the White House defend their border policy, I think about you can't defend the indefensible. And [Biden] lost control of the border on day one, when he reversed some of the tougher policies of the previous administration, and he sent the signal the border's open."

According to the most recent U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, the number of Southwest land border encounters increased from 144,566 in June to 183,503 in July.

Hutchinson added, "[Biden's] lost control. And the most recent challenge with family units coming in illustrates that they're marketing this opportunity. And so you're seeing this influx of families like we haven't seen before. And it's a challenge for us because it's a humanitarian crisis. But it's a threat to our cities. It's a threat to our rule of law. And if you go to my website, Asa2024.com, you'll see some very specific plans as to what we need to do to regain control of the border."

