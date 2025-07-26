EPA's Zeldin to Newsmax: 'Inherited Really Big Mess' From Biden

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin says his agency "inherited a really big mess" from the Biden administration on the policy side and that his agency is "looking at a lot of regulations" that would amount to "the largest deregulation effort in the history of the country."

"It was previously that there was a choice made to protect the environment and strangulate the economy, like you couldn't protect the environment and grow the economy. That was the theory of the Biden EPA. Well, we choose both," Zeldin said Saturday on Newsmax's "The Count."

"On the policy front, we are looking at a lot of regulations. It would amount to what is the largest deregulation effort in the history of the country. That is how much of a mess it was that we inherited, and it'll allow us to increase base load power. It'll allow us to bring back American auto jobs, to make America the AI capital of the world, delivering on that Trump mandate, which is to do both: protect the environment and grow the economy, to be cognizant of what the American public was screaming with their voice, with their vote last November in electing President Trump, sending him back to office, wanting us to apply common sense, never forgetting who put us there in the first place.

The Trump EPA, "like the rest of the Trump administration, has been a lot of wins that we're very proud of," he added.

