Rep. Buck to Newsmax: Dems Using Abortion as Distraction

"[Democrats] can't even say the word 'abortion' because it's so vastly unpopular in large sections of America. And yet, they're using it as a way to prime the vote in November. It's their one issue," said Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., on Newsmax , while appearing on " American Agenda " with guest host Bianca de la Garza.

Buck continued: "The Dobbs decision allows the state legislatures to make decisions. That's where the decisions should be made, and that's where the legislation should occur."

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (5-4 decision) and upheld the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization (6-3 decision).

"Stepping in and guaranteeing a one-size-fits-all to abortion is wrong. [Democrats] know it's wrong. They know it's unpopular. But they're going to try to get their base stimulated," said Buck.

Buck oversees Colorado's 4th District.

A new Rasmussen poll found that 50% of American respondents favor the Supreme Court's decision of allowing the states to create its own abortion rules, while 45% oppose.

"They are trying to distract from high gas prices at the pump," Buck said. "They're trying to distract from the inflation we see at the supermarkets. They're trying to distract from a border crisis, high crime rates — all of those things, by just focusing on one Supreme Court decision."

Instead of subtly encouraging divisiveness within the country, Buck believes President Biden and the Department of Justice should focus on keeping Americans safe at all times, while enforcing the rule of law.

"This president shouldn't be talking to governors about how to expand the right to abortion in this country," says Buck, who's up for reelection in November.

"He should be sending the U.S. Marshals to protect" crisis pregnancy centers.

