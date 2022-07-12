Rep. Bice to Newsmax: 'Complete Misstep' for Biden to Reconsider Iran Deal

It would be a "complete misstep" for President Joe Biden to once again engage in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), more commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, Rep. Stephanie Bice told Newsmax Tuesday, while discussing the president's upcoming trip to the Middle East.

"We need to really be focusing on making sure that we're pushing back on the regime and focusing on looking at what we can do to keep this country safe," the Oklahoma Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

Biden is expected to meet with leaders from Israel and Saudi Arabia during his upcoming trip to the Middle East, and Iran and its continued nuclear program are expected to be primary topics of discussion between them.

Bice also on Tuesday discussed the ongoing southern border situation and said it's "unacceptable" that the administration is not interested in addressing the root cause of the flow of immigrants.

"We don't have just a border crisis, but we have a national security crisis, and we have a healthcare crisis because this administration is ineffective and unwilling to address the real issues here on the southern border," she said. "The amount of fentanyl that has crossed into the United States since President Biden took office is enough to kill every American nine times over, and this is just unacceptable."

The situation is becoming dire, she added, as the No. 1 cause of death for people 18-35 is fentanyl overdoses, according to "Families Against Fentanyl," which analyzed data from U.S. government sources.

"The fentanyl that we're seeing cross into the United States is being manufactured in China, and the Border Patrol agents need help," she said. "They are woefully understaffed. They have been worked to the bone, and they're ineffective in being able to execute the mission that they've been tasked to do, which is to secure our southern border."

Bice said she's visited the border twice and has spoken with officers, who are short-handed and need the extra National Guard troops Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered.

But the Biden administration, she added, is "allowing this and actually encouraging it. They want to remove Title 42 to be able to allow for more immigrants to cross, and Texas is having to spend billions of dollars, literally $2 billion, to try to secure their own border."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!