Betsy McCaughey to Newsmax: Hospital Infections Are Rampant

Bacterial infections in hospitals are rampant and deadly, former New York Lt. Gov. Betsy McCaughey, founder of Reduce Infection Deaths, told Newsmax.

These superbugs, as referred to on "Saturday Report," are a "very serious threat," McCaughey said.

"And for anyone going into the hospital, has a loved one going into the hospital, these hospital infections kill more people ... than auto accidents, plus breast cancer, plus AIDs combined."

McCaughey added that people going to the hospital should not shave because shaving creates nicks in the skin and serves as a "welcome mat" for bacteria. And she said people going into surgery should "bathe for three days in a row with a type of soap called Chlorhexidine."

