Betsy DeVos to Newsmax: Texas Will Pass Homeschool Bill

More than 20 rural Texas Republicans sided with Democrats on Friday to strip education savings accounts from a larger state education bill, but former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos tells Newsmax that GOP Gov. Greg Abbott will be able to get his priority plan passed.

"Gov. Abbott has been very straightforward in his support for and his literal demand to actually accomplish this in Texas," DeVos said Tuesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

The bill would allow parents to apply state public school tax dollars to private schools or homeschooling.

Texas Rep. John Raney, R-College Station, one of the GOP members who opposed the measure said it amounted to an "entitlement program," which goes against what conservatives stand for, NBCDFW reported.

Abbott has vowed to campaign against Republicans who oppose the measure.

"It is a handful of Republicans and, of course, all of the Democrats that continue to hold this hostage, and hold parents and kids hostage in the process," DeVos told Newsmax. "But I am confident that Texas is ultimately going to get it done, and families in Texas are finally going to be able to elect and opt into education freedom if they if that's the right thing for their kids."

