Rep. Beth Van Duyne to Newsmax TV: GOP Working on Agenda for 2022 House Majority

Republicans want to make sure they have a positive agenda once they've secured a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and not simply be the "party of no," Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, tells Newsmax TV.

"Our focus now is taking back the House in 2022. But the question is OK, once we get there, once we have that control of the House, what are we going to do with it?" Van Duyne, who is currently attending the House GOP retreat in Florida said Monday on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Members are looking at a number of solutions around issues including border security, national security, cybersecurity health care and bringing back the economy, she said.

Van Duyne was also asked about the reported FBI ruling that the 2017 shooting incident that seriously injured then House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., being officially labeled a "suicide by cop" rather than politically motivated.

"I spoke with (Scalise) about this and he's really livid about it. And for good reason," Van Duyne said, noting, as have others, that the shooter, an ardent supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., sought cover, brought hundreds of rounds of ammunition to the baseball field where Republicans were practicing for a game with congressional Democrats, and was unaware police were present because the only officers there were Scalise's plainclothes security detail in an unmarked car.

The shooter also was carrying a list of Republicans and asked someone before the shooting if the people practicing were Republicans.

"It was just by luck that Steve Scalise actually had his detail because he happened to be in leadership," Van Duyne said. "For this finding to be anything other than attempted murder, which is exactly what he did, is just shocking."

Salcedo also asked the congresswoman about expected upcoming Census data that is expected to give her state of Texas two additional House seats while more liberal states including California and New York are each losing a seat.

Van Duyne said it isn't surprising "when you have those kind of liberal policies that increase people's taxes, take people's individual rights and freedoms away and just squelch jobs." People will naturally want to move to states "that have freedom and that value businesses and recognize that they need to empower working families and not put them dependent on government checks for a living," she said.

She said she expects to see even more migration from left-leaning states.

"Texas is growing leaps and bounds, one of the fastest growing states in the country, and we're getting people from California who, quite simply, are fed up with local policies there," she said. "So you have folks that are in federal government, they're going to be fighting just as hard as you see some of these conservative state legislators and these conservative governors fighting for their states.

