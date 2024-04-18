WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: beth van duyne | voters | alejandro mayorkas | border | vote | crimes | impeachment

Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Border Crisis Should Motivate Voters

By    |   Thursday, 18 April 2024 08:57 PM EDT

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that she hopes the American public will be motivated to vote in response to the escalating issues along the border.

Van Duyne told "American Agenda" people will come out en masse and "start to actually vote, you know, Republican in November — and I would hope before that, because it's gotten terrible."

The House Ways and Means Committee member emphasized the widespread impact of border-related crimes, including sex trafficking and drug trafficking, across all communities.

"Every single community is a border community right now because of all of the crimes," she said.

"We're trying to do what we can at the House right now to force these bills through, to force the Biden administration to take this seriously, to start enforcing the laws, to put back onto the plate the programs that he stripped from the day that he got in office and start protecting our country and securing our border," Van Duyne said.

Van Duyne's remarks come in the wake of the swift dismissal of impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas by the Senate on Wednesday.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that she hopes the American public will be motivated to vote in response to the escalating issues along the border.
beth van duyne, voters, alejandro mayorkas, border, vote, crimes, impeachment
238
2024-57-18
Thursday, 18 April 2024 08:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved