Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Running for Vice Chair of House GOP

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that she has decided to run for vice chair of the House Republican conference.

Appearing on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Van Duyne said that the border crisis was a critical reason for her seeking to succeed Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., for the role.

Johnson stepped down as conference vice chair on Wednesday to become the next House speaker, ending a weekslong process to find a replacement for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who was ousted from the position.

"We have got to maintain our border security, and that's exactly why I'm actually running for vice chair of our conference," said Van Duyne, a member of the Committee on Ways and Means.

Van Duyne criticized the Biden administration's move to propose new funding to new immigration judges, asylum programs, and agents in its latest emergency supplemental package instead of changing bad policies.

"Hiring more border patrol agents sounds great, but all they are doing is funneling more people into our country illegally and just ... expediting it — just doing it faster. Quicker does not help us," the lawmaker said.

"The solution is when people apply for asylum, having them apply for asylum from the first safe country as opposed to allowing them into the country and then waiting," she added.

Van Duyne circulated a letter Wednesday to her colleagues after Johnson became speaker, pitching that she would be a good fit to replace him as vice chair, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., who is also seeking the job, handed out campaign cards promoting his bid during House floor votes on Thursday.

