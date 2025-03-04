Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: 'Interested in' Mineral Deal, Not an Apology

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday that she was not interested in an apology from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who reneged on the initial mineral deal offer; she wants to get the deal done.

"Look, it's not the apology that I'm interested in. It's actually making sure that American interests overseas — when we actually give to another nation — that we have a return on our investment," Van Duyne told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Van Duyne went on to add that if the mineral deal goes through, "foreign nations are going to be a lot more hesitant to push into Ukraine."

Van Duyne added some criticism of Zelenskyy, stating it was "ridiculous" of him not to take advantage of the initial mineral deal offer.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com