Tags: beth van duyne | ukraine | russia | mineral deal | volodymyr zelenskyy | donald trump

Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: 'Interested in' Mineral Deal, Not an Apology

By    |   Tuesday, 04 March 2025 06:08 PM EST

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday that she was not interested in an apology from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who reneged on the initial mineral deal offer; she wants to get the deal done.

"Look, it's not the apology that I'm interested in. It's actually making sure that American interests overseas — when we actually give to another nation — that we have a return on our investment," Van Duyne told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Van Duyne went on to add that if the mineral deal goes through, "foreign nations are going to be a lot more hesitant to push into Ukraine."

Van Duyne added some criticism of Zelenskyy, stating it was "ridiculous" of him not to take advantage of the initial mineral deal offer.

Newsmax-Tv
Tuesday, 04 March 2025 06:08 PM
