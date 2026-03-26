Van Duyne to Newsmax: Dems Holding DHS Funding 'Hostage' Amid Standoff

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, on Thursday on Newsmax accused Senate Democrats of obstructing a House-passed Homeland Security funding bill, as lawmakers remain locked in a stalemate days before a scheduled two-week congressional recess.

Speaking on "Bianca Across the Nation," Van Duyne said Republicans in the House had "done our job" by passing legislation to fund key federal agencies, including the Transportation Security Administration, Coast Guard and Federal Emergency Management Agency, and sending it to the Senate.

"We have sent over funding mechanisms, but they are holding that hostage," Van Duyne said, referring to Senate Democrats.

"Holding the American traveler hostage because they're prioritizing illegal immigrants and they want to defund ICE."

Her comments come as negotiations in the Senate have stalled over disagreements tied largely to immigration enforcement funding and proposed restrictions on Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Democrats have pushed for guardrails on ICE operations, while Republicans have sought broader funding measures without those provisions.

The impasse has stretched on for weeks, contributing to disruptions across Homeland Security agencies, including staffing shortages among TSA workers and concerns about airport delays and national security readiness.

Van Duyne also criticized what she described as shifting demands from Senate negotiators, saying Republicans have attempted to meet Democrats' conditions without success.

"They say, we'll do this. And when we meet them there, they keep moving it," she said.

"So we'll see."

The Texas Republican framed the standoff as part of a broader policy divide, arguing Democrats are prioritizing immigration-related policies over core government functions.

"At a time when you're seeing what's going on in Iran, Venezuela, Mexico, we need our Coast Guard funded. We need FEMA funded. We need our TSA agents funded," she said.

Senate leaders on both sides have traded blame for the deadlock.

Democrats argue their proposals are aimed at adding accountability to immigration enforcement, while Republicans warn that delaying full funding could undermine public safety and federal operations.

With no clear resolution in sight, pressure is mounting on lawmakers to reach a compromise before the upcoming recess, as the prolonged funding lapse continues to affect federal workers and travelers nationwide.

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